Schneider National, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

