Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

