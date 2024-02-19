Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $17.56 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 439,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

