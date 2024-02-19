ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NOW stock opened at $765.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $735.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

