Sezzle (SEZL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 25,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $252,744.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,373,987.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $54,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,997 shares of company stock valued at $469,609.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Featured Stories

