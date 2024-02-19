SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

About SFL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

