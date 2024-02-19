SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
SFL Stock Performance
Shares of SFL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
SFL Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
Featured Stories
