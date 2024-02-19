Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

