SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. SI-BONE has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $29.51.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $278,480. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.