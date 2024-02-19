Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $193.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

