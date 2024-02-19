Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

