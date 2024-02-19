SJW Group (SJW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,070,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

