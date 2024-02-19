Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.