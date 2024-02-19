Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.