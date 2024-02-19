SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.93 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $467.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

