SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SM opened at $39.53 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

