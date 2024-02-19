SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.56 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

