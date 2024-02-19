Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

SNOW stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

