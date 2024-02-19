Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.67 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $339.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

