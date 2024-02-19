Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

