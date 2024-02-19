Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

