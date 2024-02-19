SP Plus (SP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

