SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $151,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,564,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.