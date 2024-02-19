SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $58.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

