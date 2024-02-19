Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$50.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.76. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

