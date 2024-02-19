Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,299,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

