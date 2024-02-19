Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Spok worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 191.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Spok by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 465,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Spok by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.93 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

