Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spok Price Performance

SPOK stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spok Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

