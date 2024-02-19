SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $474,448.24 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.9 %
SPSC stock opened at $192.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
