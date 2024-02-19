SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $474,448.24 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.9 %

SPSC stock opened at $192.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

