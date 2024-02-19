SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About SSR Mining

Shares of SSRM opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

