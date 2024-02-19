Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells $825,000.00 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $163.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.19.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.