Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Starwood Property Trust worth $36,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

