Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

