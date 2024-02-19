Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28,926.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10,212.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

