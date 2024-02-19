Stephens Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $605.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $575.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.62.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $539.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.33. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $550.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

