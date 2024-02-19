Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.74.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

