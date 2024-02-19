StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

