StockNews.com Downgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

RAMP stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

