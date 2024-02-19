StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.