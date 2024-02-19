Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Sun Communities worth $305,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $158.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

