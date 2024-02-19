Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1,088.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $158.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

