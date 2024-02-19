Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sunrun by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sunrun by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.42 on Monday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

