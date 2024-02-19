Susquehanna Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $360.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.54.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $341.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

