Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272,678 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,539,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

