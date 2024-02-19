Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,200 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,329 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

