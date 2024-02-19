Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Tanger worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tanger by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tanger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tanger by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tanger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tanger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.