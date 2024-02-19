Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,290,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 802,166 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.