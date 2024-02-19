Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of WERN opened at $39.97 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

