Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Alteryx worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:AYX opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

