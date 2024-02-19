Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SMG opened at $57.81 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

