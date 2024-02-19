Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

