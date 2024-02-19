TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$53.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -380.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

